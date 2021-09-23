COVID vaccinations for children to proceed in two more districts

September 23, 2021   09:20 am

Sri Lanka will begin vaccinating children aged between 12 and 19 years suffering from disabilities or chronic illness from tomorrow (Sep. 24).

Reportedly, the U.S.-manufactured anti-coronavirus vaccine Pfizer will be used for this purpose.

The vaccination program is scheduled to kick off from the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo, according to Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.

Subsequently, the process will be expanded to Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts, he added, speaking further on the matter.

