Basil and Hakeem appointed to PSC on election law reforms

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauff Hakeem have been appointed to the Parliament Select Committee to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the new appointments to the House on Wednesday (Sep. 22).

The committee, chaired by the Leader of the House, Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena, now consists of 17 members in total.

The remaining members of the committee are, Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, G.L. Peiris, Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Douglas Devananda, Wimal Weerawansa and Ali Sabry (PC), State Minister Jeevan Thondaman and MPs Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Kabir Hashim, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganesan, M.A. Sumanthiran, Madhura Withanage and Sagara Kariyawasam.