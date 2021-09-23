Prime Minister to meet with SLPP allied parties today

A special discussion between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the leaders of the allied parties representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is scheduled to be held this afternoon (September 23).

The discussion is scheduled to be held at Temple Trees at 4.30 pm today, as per government sources.

Reportedly, handing over the construction contract related to the Kerawalapitiya power plant to an American company without a tender will be discussed at the meeting.

Several political parties representing SLPP held a special discussion recently where an agreement was reached to discuss the relevant agreement with the Prime Minister and the President.

Accordingly, the discussion has been set to be held with the Prime Minister today.