Why are bars open while bookstores remain closed? - Dr. Hemantha Herath responds

Individuals who visited stores to buy alcohol have been subjected to random Rapid Antigen tests in Mirigama, yesterday (September 22).

Meanwhile, at a media briefing held today (September 23), journalists inquired Dr. Hemantha Herath on the decision to allow liquor stores to operate while bookstores remain closed.

Dr. Hemantha Herath, Media Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health responded,

“We can’t clearly show a connection between the bookstore and the bar. We can’t comment at this point because there is a legal process going on regarding the opening of the bar. Usually, books are touched. A lot of people do that. In such a case, there is a theoretical chance of the virus spreading.”