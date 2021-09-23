Speaker signs Consumer Affairs Authority Amendment Bill

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena endorsed his certificate on the Consumer Affairs Authority (Amendment) Bill, No 09 of 2003 yesterday (September 22).

The Bill was passed without amendments after being debated in Parliament yesterday.

The Bill was presented by the Minister of Trade in Parliament on the 06th September 2021 which was published in the Gazette on the 19th August 2021.

Accordingly, the Consumer Affairs Authority (Amendment) Act, No 09 of 2003 came into force yesterday.

This (Amendment) Bill will increase the fines imposed on traders who do not sell goods at the controlled price after the Consumer Affairs Authority issues a gazette notification stating the maximum retail price for certain goods.

Accordingly, the fines imposed on all businesses registered as sole proprietorships and institutions or companies will be revised. Additionally, after a trial before a magistrate, convicted felons can be fined or imprisoned, or both.