FR petitions filed against Cabraals appointment as CBSL Governor

FR petitions filed against Cabraals appointment as CBSL Governor

September 23, 2021   01:54 pm

Two Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court against the appointment of Ajith Nivard Cabraal as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The petitions have been filed by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). General Secretary of the party MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara and parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara had filed the relevant petitions.

The Attorney General, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, CBSL Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the Central Bank Monetary Board, and Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera have been named as the respondents of the petitions.

The petitioners allege that Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the new Governor of CBSL, has been charged with embezzlement of public funds.

Thereby, the petitions seek a court order declaring the appointment of Cabraal as the CBSL Governor null and void.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories