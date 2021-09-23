Second edition of LPL to kick off on Dec. 04

Sri Lanka Cricket today announced the commencement date and team composition for the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka’s topmost domestic T20 tournament with an international flavor.

The SLC said that 2nd edition of the tournament will be held from 04th to 23rd December 2021 and will consist of 05 teams, with each having a 20-player squad.

A squad will consist of 14 local players and 06 overseas players, the SLC said in a press release.

The ‘Overseas Player Registration Process’ for the 2nd Edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be starting from Friday, 24th September 2021.

The SLC said players can register their names via the registration portal established at the www.srilankacricket.lk on or before 12.00 pm of 05th October 2021.

All registered players will be included in the LPL Player Draft, based on their eligibility.

Draft Eligibility

Overseas Players

Overseas Players entering the LPL Player Draft should have represented their respective National Team, or played First-Class cricket, or should have taken part in a major T20 franchise-based cricket in full member board tournaments.

The players should also be recognized by the respective cricketing boards.