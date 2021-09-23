Children with co-morbidities required to be registered for Pfizer vaccinations

The Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital has requested parents to register their children aged between 12 and 19 years suffering from disabilities or chronic illness to schedule a date and time for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Rolling out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the children with co-morbidities who belong to the aforementioned age group is all set to commence at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital tomorrow (Sep. 24).

Thereafter, vaccines will be rolled out in the Western Province on Monday and in all base hospitals in the country, the hospital director, Dr.G. Wijesuriya said.

The parents are required to produce all the medical records of the child when bringing them for vaccinations, according to a notice published in the official website of the hospital.

A Consultant Paediatrician will assess the relevant medical records before deciding whether the vaccine would be administered. Hence, registering for vaccination does not guarantee that the child will definitely receive the vaccine, the notice read further.

The registration form can be accessed from the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital website.



The underlying health conditions eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are as follows:

1. Primary immune deficiency disorders

2. Acquired immune suppression due to disease or treatment:

• Haematological malignancies, including leukaemia and lymphoma

• Any other malignancy on radiotherapy or chemotherapy

• On biological therapy

• On high or moderate doses of corticosteroids

• On any other immune modulating or suppressant drug like methotrexate, azathioprine, MMF, tacrolimus, cyclophosphamide

• Any transplant recipient

• Any condition which requires a long-term immunosuppressive treatments

3. Haematological conditions or other causes leading to asplenia or splenic dysfunction:

• Thalassemia major and intermedius,

• Hereditary spherocytosis

• Sickle cell disease

4. Endocrine disorders:

• Diabetes mellitus

• Addison’s disease

• Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

• Hypopituitary syndrome

• Other significant hormonal dysfunction

5. Chronic neuro-disability:

• Cerebral palsy

• Autism

• Epilepsy,

• Neuro-degenerative diseases

• Neuro-muscular disorders

6. Learning disabilities

• Down syndrome

• Severe or profound and multiple learning disabilities due to any aetiology

7. Any other significant genetic and/or metabolic abnormalities that affect a number of systems

8. Chronic heart disorders

• Unrepaired congenital heart diseases

• Repaired heart diseases with significant residual diseases or shunts

• Haemodynamically significant acquired heart diseases

9. Chronic respiratory disorders

• Poorly controlled asthma which requires long term oral steroids or a history of severe asthma which required an ICU care

• Cystic fibrosis

• Bronchopulmonary dysplasia

• Interstitial lung diseases

• Significant bronchiectasis due to any aetiology

• Pulmonary hypertension

10. Chronic kidney diseases and nephrotic syndrome on regular follow up

11. Chronic liver diseases

12. Chronic gastrointestinal disorders including inflammatory bowel disease