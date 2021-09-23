Coronavirus recoveries count up by 16,720

The Ministry of Health reports that another 16,720 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 451,742.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 508,672 confirmed cases of coronavirus in total while 44,554 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers, and home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 12,376.