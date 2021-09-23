Sri Lankas cardboard coffins exported to Vietnam

Sri Lankas cardboard coffins exported to Vietnam

September 23, 2021   07:21 pm

The eco-friendly and less expensive ‘cardboard coffins’, recently introduced by the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council, are now being imported to Vietnam.

Accordingly, a total of 1,200 coffins made of cardboard were sent to Vietnam today (September 23).

This is a result of a discussion between officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Sanghanayake Thero in Vietnam, and the Chairman of the Dehiwala-Mt.Lavinia Municipal Council.

Priyantha Sahabandu, the founder of this innovation, says that these cardboard coffins are widely being used around the island as well.

