COVID: 1,368 positive cases confirmed within the day

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported that 450 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (Sep. 23), moving the daily total of new cases to 1,368.

All new cases have been associated with the New Year Cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country to 510,040.

According to Epidemiology Unit data, 45,850 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 451,741 earlier today as 16,720 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 72 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 22 The new development pushed the official death toll to 12,448.