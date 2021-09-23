COVID: 1,368 positive cases confirmed within the day

COVID: 1,368 positive cases confirmed within the day

September 23, 2021   09:35 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported that 450 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (Sep. 23), moving the daily total of new cases to 1,368.

All new cases have been associated with the New Year Cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country to 510,040.

According to Epidemiology Unit data, 45,850 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 451,741 earlier today as 16,720 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 72 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 22 The new development pushed the official death toll to 12,448.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories