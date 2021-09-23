PM briefs govts allied parties of contract involving Yugadanavi power plant

September 23, 2021   10:30 pm

The party leadership meeting of the Sri Lanka People’s Freedom Alliance was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees this afternoon (September 23).

The main focus of the meeting fell on the role of the party in supporting the government in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic and the proposals to be presented in the 2021 Budget including a mechanism to educate government parliamentarians about such important bills beforehand. 

In this nearly-two-hour meeting, attention was also drawn to the potential consumer benefits from the operation of the Yugadanavi Power Plant, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena – Chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa – Founder and National Organizer of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Highways Minister and Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, MP Sagara Kariyawasam – General Secretary of SLPP, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena – Leader of People’s United Front, Water Supply Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara – Secretary of Democratic Left Front, Industries Minister Wimal Weerawansa – Leader of National Freedom Front, MP Prof. Tissa Vitharana – Leader of Lanka Equal Society Party, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda – Leader of Eelam People’s Democratic Party, MP M. Rameshwaran – Vice President of Ceylon Worker’s Congress, MP Tiran Alles – Secretary of United People’s Party, MP Weerasumana Weerasinghe – Deputy Chairman of The Communist Party of Sri Lanka attended the said meeting.

