New rapid PCR testing facility opened near Katunayake Airport

A new rapid PCR test facility has been unveiled in the vicinity of the Bandaranaike International Airport, as the country prepares to reopen for tourism.

The laboratory was declared open by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella and Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga on Thursday (Sep. 23).

It will allow tourists and Sri Lankan returnees to undergo rapid PCR tests upon disembarking on the island.

Speaking about the inauguration in a post published on his official Facebook page, Minister Rambukwella said the facility will be operative 24/7.

According to him, the laboratory will able to test approximately 500 tests per hour and 7,000 per day while delivering the results within 2-3 hours.

This method of testing, which is set to be made available from Saturday (Sep. 25), will replace the previous procedure that required the arrivals to wait for 24-48 hours at a hotel until their PRC test results are released.

Accordingly, arrivals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel freely on the island with a negative PCR test result issued by the laboratory.