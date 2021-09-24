Two dead, one injured in accidental trap gun discharge

Two individuals, aged 60 and 46 years, have died after two trap guns were accidentally triggered, says the police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

The incident took place in a jungle area of Weepitiya in Tirappane last evening (Sep. 23).

According to reports, a third person, who was with the aforesaid two men, has been injured when another trap-gun was discharged on his way back into the jungle after seeking help from the villagers.

He was hospitalized following the incident.

A suspect was arrested by Tirappane Police in connection with the trap-gun discharge. Several suspicious items have been found in his possession.