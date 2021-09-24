Two dead, one injured in accidental trap gun discharge

September 24, 2021   10:24 am

Two individuals, aged 60 and 46 years, have died after two trap guns were accidentally triggered, says the police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

The incident took place in a jungle area of Weepitiya in Tirappane last evening (Sep. 23).

According to reports, a third person, who was with the aforesaid two men, has been injured when another trap-gun was discharged on his way back into the jungle after seeking help from the villagers.

He was hospitalized following the incident.

A suspect was arrested by Tirappane Police in connection with the trap-gun discharge. Several suspicious items have been found in his possession.

