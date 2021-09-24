Sri Lanka and Australia to further strengthen defence ties

Acting High Commissioner for Australia in Sri Lanka, Amanda Jewell has called on Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte on Thursday (Sep 23).

Following a warm reception, the Defence Secretary held discussions with the Acting High Commissioner on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance including avenues to further strengthen interstate coordination to maintain the stability of regional security.

The importance of collective efforts to nullify non-traditional security threats and elimination of extremism were discussed during the session and Defence Secretary assured Sri Lanka’s fullest cooperation with all the regional and extra-regional countries for the cause.

He further affirmed that Sri Lanka as a neutral state is performing a silent role for the benefit of the region and will not allow its territory to be used as a launching pad for any illegal activity by exploiting its strategic location.

All efforts undertaken to cripple the drug smuggling ring deploying the country’s naval and other law enforcing agencies were commended by the Australian envoy.

The Defence Secretary went on saying the gains over such efforts to regional platforms during the session.

Action initiated to eradicate extremism and efforts undertaken by naval assets to thwart human trafficking were also praised by the visiting high officials.



Both parties assured to further strengthen the existing defence ties.

Australian Defence Attaché Captain Ian Cain and First Secretary / Inspector of Australian Border Force, Department of Home Affairs Brett Zehnder were also present at this fruitful discussion.

The meeting was held in keeping with the healthcare procedures to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the Defence Ministry.