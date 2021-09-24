Special hotlines introduced for inquiries regarding O/L exam results

The Department of Examinations says the students who lost their 2020 Ordinary Level Examination index number can obtain results using the National Identity Card number.

Speaking in this regard, Commissioner General of Examinations, Mr. Sanath Pujitha said there are many students who have forgotten their index number.

In the meantime, the Examinations Department has introduced the following hotlines for the students to make any inquiries regarding the Ordinary Level exam results: 0112 784208 / 0112 784537 / 0113 140314 or 1911

The results were released online last night (Sep. 23) through the official website of the Examinations Department – www.doenets.lk

However, the results of aesthetic subjects have not been finalized as the practical exams are yet to be conducted.

The Ordinary Level exam was initially scheduled to be held in December 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed several times until the date was finally fixed for March 01, 2021.

More than 622,300 candidates faced the Ordinary Level Examination at 4,513 centers set up island-wide. A total of 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates turned up for the exam this year.

Releasing the results of the exam was delayed due to the hold-up in the practical exams of aesthetic subjects.

The practical exams were initially slated to be in May, but it was postponed to late August due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Later, the teacher-principal trade union action, which began in early July, also interrupted the scheduling of the test.

The Secretary of Education Ministry, Prof. Kapila Perera meanwhile said the students will be allowed to begin studies in Advanced Level classes although their aesthetic subject results have not been finalized.

The practical exams are expected to be conducted following the reopening of schools.

A special circular will be issued by the Education Ministry specifying the minimum requirements needed for such students to enter Advanced Level classes

According to the Examinations Commissioner General, 75% or 231,458 out of the total candidates who faced the exam have qualified for the Advanced Level examination.