Malaysia lifts ban on travellers from Sri Lanka

The stricter conditions imposed by Malaysia since April 26 on arrivals from Sri Lanka and other countries in the Indian subcontinent have been lifted, foreign media reported.

The other countries involved are India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

In a letter issued to the heads of units and the five foreign missions, Malaysia’s immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said this involved those with permanent resident status, long-stay passes, businessmen and investors.

“These visitors needed to be fully vaccinated, undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival and be quarantined for the period stipulated for all foreign arrivals by the health ministry in order to curb the spread of any new variants into the country,” he said in the letter sighted by FMT.

The tighter conditions were announced in April shortly after the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in several states and the surge in Covid-19 cases in these five countries.

Among them were the mandatory quarantine period for travellers arriving in Malaysia being extended to 21 days for those from the Indian subcontinent, and 14 days for others with the possibility of it being extended to 21 days.

The ban on tourists from all countries is still in place in Malaysia.

-Agencies