Patali records statement with CID for over 3 hours

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Patali Champika Ranawaka has recorded a statement with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for more than 3 hours.

He arrived at the CID premises this morning, accompanied by several parliamentarians of the Opposition.

Reportedly, the investigating officers have interrogated him over the alleged misappropriation of state funds by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Province Development during his ministerial tenure under the previous administration.

Speaking to the media, MP Ranawaka said this proves the helplessness situation of the current government.

Meanwhile, SJB MP Harsha de Silva criticized the government of staging ‘political dramas’ in an attempt to divert the attention of the general public.