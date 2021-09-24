950 more coronavirus patients complete recovery

The Ministry of Health says that another 950 coronavirus patients have completed their recovery and have been discharged within the past 24 hours.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 452,692.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed a total of 510,040 positive cases of Covid-19 while the number of infected patients currently being treated and under home-based care is 44,900.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 12,448.