950 more coronavirus patients complete recovery

September 24, 2021   03:27 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 950 coronavirus patients have completed their recovery and have been discharged within the past 24 hours. 

This brings the tally of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 452,692.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed a total of 510,040 positive cases of Covid-19 while the number of infected patients currently being treated and under home-based care is 44,900.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 12,448.

