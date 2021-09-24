PM directs Customs to immediately clear essential food items in port

September 24, 2021   03:31 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed Sri Lanka Customs to immediately clear all essential food items currently in the port. 

The prime minister has issued this directive during the Cost of Living (CoL) Committee meeting held today (24) via video conference, the PM’s Office said.
 
He issued the directive to the Imports and Exports Controller General and the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs. 

It had been decided during the meeting to ensure that the essential food items cleared from the port are distributed to the general public through the Sathosa outlets and through the importers of essential goods, expeditiously.  

