SLBFE to pay for PCR tests of migrant workers returning from Middle East

The Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has decided to bear the expenses for the PCR tests of Sri Lankan migrant workers, who return to the island from the Middle East, carried out at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

This is implemented as a pilot project for a period of three months, Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

In the meantime, a rapid PCR testing facility was declared open in the vicinity of the Katunayake Airport on Thursday (Sep. 23) to allow tourists and Sri Lankan returnees to undergo rapid PCR tests upon disembarking on the island.

The laboratory, which will be operative 24/7, is expected to test approximately 500 tests per hour and 7,000 per day while delivering the results within 2-3 hours.

This method of testing is set to be made available from Saturday (Sep. 25). It will replace the previous procedure that required the arrivals to wait for 24-48 hours at a hotel until their PRC test results are released.