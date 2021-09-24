Main suspect in Rajagiriya drug raid incident surrenders to court

The main suspect in the incident during the drug raid at Obeysekarapura in Rajagiriya, where a police constable was left injured, has surrendered to court.

The suspect had surrendered to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today while he has been placed under remand custody until September 29, Ada Derana reporter said.

Drug dealers had hit a police officer with a vehicle during a recent police raid carried out at the Obeysekerapura area in Rajagiriya.

A police officer had heroically risked his life to stop the fleeing car during the raid while the incident was much talked about recently. The officer had sustained injuries to his head and leg after falling off the speeding vehicle and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday (22) while the vehicle used by them was also taken into custody.

A crime figure residing in Nugegoda had been identified as the main suspect of the operation and police operations were launched to apprehend him.