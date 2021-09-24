Steps taken to remove limestone quarries near Victoria Dam

The Environment Ministry has taken measures to remove the limestone quarries in the vicinity of the Victoria Dam.

As a number of minor tremors were reported in the area, the ministry appointed an intellectual committee to study the seismic conditions and submit appropriate recommendation.

As per the report compiled by the committee, these minor tremors were a result of the collapse of internal limestone layers due to the shocks caused by the explosions at quarries.

Accordingly, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau decided that the limestone quarries operating within 100 meters of the Victoria Dam overflow level should be removed.

The excavation permits of three large-scale quarries and several small-scale excavation sites in the area have already been revoked, the Environment Ministry stated.