Coronavirus: 923 new cases reported in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of health reported that another 923 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (24).

All new cases are associated with the ‘New Year Covid-19 cluster’.

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 510,963.

Currently a total of 45,741 infected patients are under medical care at hospitals, treatments centers and under home-based care.

Sri Lanka’s total recoveries has risen to 452,692.