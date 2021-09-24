Coronavirus: 923 new cases reported in Sri Lanka

September 24, 2021   06:27 pm

The Ministry of health reported that another 923 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (24).

All new cases are associated with the ‘New Year Covid-19 cluster’.

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 510,963.

Currently a total of 45,741 infected patients are under medical care at hospitals, treatments centers and under home-based care.

Sri Lanka’s total recoveries has risen to 452,692. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories