Coronavirus: 923 new cases reported in Sri Lanka
September 24, 2021 06:27 pm
The Ministry of health reported that another 923 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (24).
All new cases are associated with the ‘New Year Covid-19 cluster’.
This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 510,963.
Currently a total of 45,741 infected patients are under medical care at hospitals, treatments centers and under home-based care.
Sri Lanka’s total recoveries has risen to 452,692.