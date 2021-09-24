Schools to be reopened under 4 stages after lifting of travel restrictions

Schools across the island are expected to be reopened under four stages once the travel restrictions that are currently in force.

Decisions in this regard will be taken by the technical committee established by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Education Ministry and the Health Ministry.

Secretary to the Education Ministry, Prof. Kapila Perera revealed this during a media briefing held at the Government Information Department today (Sep. 24) to brief the general public on reopening of schools.

He said the classes for students in grades 1 - 5 can be resumed after the pandemic situation subsides as the children aged below 12 years are not required to be vaccinated against the virus.

Thereby, 3,884 schools in total will be reopened for grade 1 - 5 students under the first phase.

Speaking further, Prof. Perera said COVID vaccinations for children aged 12 - 15 years and 16 - 19 years will be rolled out with the full approval of pediatric specialists.

In the coming week, the officials will inquire into the preparations for reopening schools from provincial, district and zonal education and health authorities, Prof. Perera added.