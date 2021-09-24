Mahela appointed consultant for Sri Lanka National and U19 teams

Former Sri Lanka Captain Mahela Jayawardena has been appointed as a ‘consultant’ to the National team during the First Round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

Jayawardena, who is currently the head coach of the Mumbai Indians, will join the Sri Lanka team in UAE (Bio Bubble to Bio Bubble) immediately after the completion of the ongoing Indian Premier League, the island’s cricket governing body said in a statement.

“He will share his vast experience and provide invaluable strategic support for the players and management team during a 7-day period from 16-23 October when the team will play Namibia, Ireland, and the Netherlands as they seek to qualify for the Group Stages.”

According to the SLC, Jayawardena has also accepted an invitation to be a consultant and mentor for the Sri Lanka Under 19 as it prepares for next year’s ICC Under 19 World Cup in the West Indies.

His five-month role with the U19 Team will be performed in an ‘honorary’ capacity, the statement read further.

“We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U19 Team is going to help the players immensely,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“From his playing days, Mahela was respected for the vast cricketing knowledge he brought into the game, first as a player, then as a Captain, now as a Coach for different teams,” De Silva added.

Jayawardena was appointed to the dual roles by Sri Lanka Cricket’s Executive Committee following recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.