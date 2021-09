The Ministry of Health reported that another 409 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count of new cases to 1,332.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus registered in Sri Lanka to 511,372.

Total recoveries have increased to 452,692 while currently 46,150 infected patients are under medical care and home-based care.

The death toll meanwhile has risen to 12,530.