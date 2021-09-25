COVID vaccination centres run by Health Ministry today

The Ministry of Health-operated COVID-19 vaccination clinics are carried out island-wide today (September 25).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Kalmunai, Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Ampara districts.

The second dose of Russia-manufactured Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

Meanwhile, the second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are rolled out in Aranayake, Kegalle, Rambukkana, Ruwanwella, Warakapola and Yatiyantota MOH areas in Kegalle District.

Both Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations are available for people from Mannar Town and Nanattan MOH area in Mannar District today.

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.