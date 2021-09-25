Sri Lankan envoys in China visit Sinopharm HQ

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona, together with embassy officials, have visited Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group Company Limited (CNBG) on Thursday (Sep 23) upon an invitation extended by the institution.

The Vice President of the Sinopharm Headquarters Shi Shengyi, the President of the Biological Products Division Zhu Jingjin, and the Vice President of the International Division Yan Bing welcomed the ambassador and escorted the delegation on a tour of the massive facility, according to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing.

The ambassador has visited the central-control room and the vaccine production plant capable of producing five billion doses per year.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Sinopharm for supplying 23 million doses of vaccine to Sri Lanka on commercial terms.

The delegation was also briefed on the gradual progress of the CNBG from its commencement in 1919 to its current cutting-edge facility.

During the visit, the ambassador reiterated the advantage of establishing a COVID-19 vaccine refilling plant in Sri Lanka. When he emphasized the local market opportunities and wider market access in the region, the Sinopharm management has responded positively.

Previously, on September 07, the ambassador visited Sinopharm and handed over a letter from President Gotabaya Rajapakse to the Chairman of the company, Liu Jingzhen.