Deadline to submit proposals for foreign currency term financing facility extended

Ministry of Finance has extended the closing date for the submission of Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Foreign Currency Term Financing Facility for the Government of Sri Lanka 2021.

In a communiqué, the ministry said an additional period of time will be given to submit the RFPs until October 05.

Accordingly, the proposals should be directed by e-mail to fctf2021@erd.gov.lk by 4.00 pm on the said date.

The decision to extend the deadline, which was initially set to close on September 22, has been taken at the request of prospective investors.

The names of banks, institutional investors or investment houses that have submitted proposals will be announced once the evaluation is completed.

The finance ministry noted that other terms and conditions in the oridingal RFP dated August 31, 2021 remains unchanged.