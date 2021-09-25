Another suspect arrested over hand grenade found inside private hospital

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has taken another suspect into custody in connection with the recent recovery of a hand grenade inside a prominent private hospital in Narahenpita.

Reportedly, the 22-year-old was arrested in Trincomalee yesterday (Sep. 24).

According to the police spokesman, he had aided and abetted the main suspect – a 26-year-old from Uppuveli in Trincomalee – to make the explosive device.

Yesterday’s arrest was made based on the information divulged by the main suspect, who was apprehended by the CCD on Sep. 15.

Initial investigations had uncovered that he had planted the hand grenade inside the hospital and tipped off the authorities with the intention of claiming a reward from the hospital administration.

The explosive device, which had been attached to a mosquito repellent coil, was found inside the lavatory on the 1st floor of the hospital on Sep. 14.