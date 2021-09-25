Sri Lanka records 79 new COVID-related fatalities

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 79 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (Sep. 24).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,609.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 41 males and 38 females.

As many as 57 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 22 individuals aged between 30-59 years have also fallen victim to the virus infection.