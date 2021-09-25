Coronavirus cases tally moves up with 782 new infections

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 782 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 25).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 512,154.

Reportedly, more than 45,800 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 453,689 after 997 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 12,609.