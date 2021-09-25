Daily COVID cases count moves to 1,146

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 364 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,146.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 512,531.

As many as 453,689 recoveries and 12,609 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 46,233 active cases are currently under medical care.