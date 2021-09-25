No decision to give Pfizer, Moderna vaccines to local uni students - Army Chief

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be administered only to students who go abroad for higher studies, the Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva stated.

In order to obtain the aforementioned vaccines, it is mandatory to submit documents proving that the relevant student is leaving the country, he said.

The Army Commander pointed out that it has not yet been decided to give Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to students at local universities.

A tense situation arose at the vaccination center at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita this morning (25) as a large number of local university students had come expecting the Moderna vaccine. However, officials at the Army Hospital had informed them that the relevant vaccine would not be administered at the center, leading to some unrest.

Ada Derana inquired the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Senior Professor Nilanthi de Silva on the matter.

She said that although it was mentioned earlier that the Moderna vaccine would be available to students at the Army Hospital today and tomorrow, the Army had informed her last night (September 24) that the Moderna vaccine will not be given due to unavoidable reasons. The Vice-Chancellor said that steps were taken to inform the students of the new development last night itself.

Ada Derana further inquired the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Prof. Sampath Amaratunga, on the matter, to which he said, that they have made no requests demanding any particular type of vaccine.