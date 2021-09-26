Re-scrutiny of O/L results to commence after lockdown

It has been decided to commence the re-scrutiny of 2020 G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination results as soon as the quarantine lockdown imposed in the country is lifted.

The results of the examination were released recently, however, the Department of Examinations has not yet released any information regarding re-scrutinization of the results.

As it is difficult to carry out the re-corrections due to the current travel restrictions, Commissioner-General of Examinations Sanath Poojitha stated that necessary actions will be taken as soon as the country reopens.

Meanwhile, the process of sending the results of the O/L exam to schools has already begun. The results will be mailed to schools in the next few days, the Commissioner-General of Examinations said.

The lists of results will soon be able to be downloaded from the official website of the Department of Examinations as well, he added.