Vaccinating children with complications at all WP hospitals from tomorrow

Administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children with complications is set to commence in all hospitals in the Western Province tomorrow (September 27).

The vaccine will be available for children between the ages of 12 and 19 suffering from various ailments and chronic diseases.

The President of the Pediatricians’ Association, Prof. Shaman Rajindrajith said that from tomorrow, children will be vaccinated at all Base Hospitals, District Hospitals, General Hospitals, and Teaching Hospitals in the Western Province.

Prof. Rajindrajith further stated that children should not be brought from outside the Western Province as the vaccination process will be extended to other parts of the country soon.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccine is being given to children between the ages of 12 and 19 suffering from ailments and chronic diseases today (September 26) as well.

These vaccine drives were carried out at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital, and the Teaching Hospitals in Kurunegala and Anuradhapura.

Prof. Shaman Rajindrajith further said, “So far we have had only one child brought back to the hospital because of an infection. But that child also returned to normal at the hospital very easily. All the other children have normal conditions.”