Coronavirus recoveries tally up by 843

The Ministry of Health reports that another 843 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 454,532.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 512,531 confirmed cases of coronavirus in total while 45,390 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers, and home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 12,609.