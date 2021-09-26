Health Minister on making COVID-19 vaccine compulsory

It would be possible to pass legal provisions making anti-coronavirus vaccination compulsory if the need arises, Minister of Heath Keheliya Rambukwella said.

He mentioned this speaking to journalists following a program held at the Kandy National Hospital today (September 26).

“The health sector is urging people to take both doses of the [COVID-19] vaccine for their own protection. While they have a right to make decisions regarding their own life, there is also an issue if they oppose a decision that would stop the spread [of the virus]. So we have to decide how we can do that in the legal and essential situations.”

If there is a need to formulate a legal framework regarding vaccination in the future, it will be done in consultation with the health sector, Minister Rambukwella added.