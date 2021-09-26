Jinti Ranji arrested for strangling woman to death

A woman was found strangled to death inside a house in the Rajagiriya area at around 3 am last morning (September 25).

A man named Hewawatte Vijitha Kumara alias ‘Jinti Ranji’ has been arrested on suspicion of the incident.

The Police Crimes Investigation Division of Nugegoda arrested the suspect while he was hiding in a house in the Rajagiriya area.

The suspect was arrested less than 24 hours later with aid of CCTV footage, Police said.

It is revealed that the suspect had previously strangled a woman to death in the Athurugiriya area and robbed her of a gold necklace.