Jinti Ranji arrested for strangling woman to death

Jinti Ranji arrested for strangling woman to death

September 26, 2021   07:32 pm

A woman was found strangled to death inside a house in the Rajagiriya area at around 3 am last morning (September 25).

A man named Hewawatte Vijitha Kumara alias ‘Jinti Ranji’ has been arrested on suspicion of the incident.

The Police Crimes Investigation Division of Nugegoda arrested the suspect while he was hiding in a house in the Rajagiriya area.

The suspect was arrested less than 24 hours later with aid of CCTV footage, Police said.

It is revealed that the suspect had previously strangled a woman to death in the Athurugiriya area and robbed her of a gold necklace.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories