COVID: 1,074 new cases recorded within the day

The daily total of new COVID-19 cases moved to 1,074 today (Se. 26) as 327 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

All new cases have been associated with the New Year Cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country to 513,609.

According to Epidemiology Unit data, 46,397 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 454,532 earlier today as 843 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 71 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 25. The new development pushed the official death toll to 12,680.