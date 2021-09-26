Locally mutated Delta variant assigned sub-lineage

Locally mutated Delta variant assigned sub-lineage

September 26, 2021   10:48 pm

The locally mutated Delta variant of COVID-19 is now assigned to a new Delta sub-lineage, called Delta AY.28.COV-lineage.

This Delta variant which displayed A701S, A222V and A1078S spike protein mutations is now identified as B.1.617.2.28 and belongs to the Sri Lankan lineage.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of Allergy Immunology and Cell Biology Unit at Sri Jayewardenepura University, made this information public via his twitter account today (Sep. 26).

As of yesterday, 382 sequences in the AY.28.COV-lineage have been detected since the lineage was identified.

From this worldwide total, 228 have been detected from Sri Lanka.

The variant was also detected in Turkey, India, the United States and Russia.

