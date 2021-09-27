Health sector unions launch strike
File Photo.

Health sector unions launch strike

September 27, 2021   08:14 am

Several trade unions representing the health services sector have launched a token strike this morning (27).

The Government Nursing Officers’ Association (GNOA) said the strike, which commenced at 7.00 a.m. today will continue for five hours until 12 noon.

President of the association Saman Ratnapriya stated that 44 unions will be participating in this trade union action, which is being staged based on several issues faced by healthcare workers. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories