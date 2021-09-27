More Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

More Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

September 27, 2021   10:31 am

Another consignment of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning (September 27), Ada Derana correspondent at the airport said.

Reportedly, a stock of the US-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, has been delivered in this manner.

The package had arrived on a Qatar Airways flight at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 2.10 am today.

The stock of vaccines has been handed over to the National Blood Center in Narahenpita.

