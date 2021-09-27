812 more patients recover from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health reports that another 812 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 455,344.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 513,609 confirmed cases of coronavirus in total while 45,585 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers, and home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 12,680.