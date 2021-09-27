Sri Lanka confirms 51 new coronavirus deaths

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 51 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sunday (Sep. 26).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,731.

As per the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 29 males and 22 females.

As many as 41 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 10 individuals aged between 30-59 years have also fallen victim to the virus infection.