Advisory issued on strong winds and rough seas

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory regarding strong winds and rough seas.

The Department says that the wind speed can be increased up to 70 kmph in the sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. These sea areas will be rough to very rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas and those who are currently positioned within this area are advised to move on to safer locations until further notice.

The issued advisory is applicable until 06.00 pm tomorrow (September 28).