Daily count of Covid-19 cases drops below 1,000

The Ministry of Health reports that another 268 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the daily count of new Covid-19 cases to 983.

This marks the first time that the daily count of Covid-19 cases has dropped below 1,000 since the start of the third wave in the island.

Meanwhile this also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in Sri Lanka to 514,592.

Over 46,000 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home based care while total recoveries have climbed to 455,344.

The death toll due in Sri Lanka stands at 12,731.