Fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm expected in many areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the wind speed can be increased up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island particularly in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Southern and Western provinces.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in direction. The wind speed will be (35-45) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.