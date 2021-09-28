Pfizer vaccinations for children with co-morbidities to continue today

The Ministry of Health-operated COVID-19 vaccination clinics are carried out island-wide today (September 28).

Accordingly, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered to people in Colombo (All MOH areas in Colombo RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Kalmunai, Batticaloa districts.

The second dose of Russia-manufactured Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

In addition, the second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are rolled out in Ruwanwella MOH area in Kegalle District.

Meanwhile, Pfizer vaccines are rolled out at the following locations in the Western Province for children with co-morbidities:

Colombo District

• Colombo South Teaching Hospital

• Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama

• Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH)

• Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital

• Colombo East Base Hospital

• Awissawella Base Hospital

• Homagama Base Hospital

• Neville Fernando Hospital

• Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children

Gampaha District

• Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama

• Gampaha District General Hospital

• Negombo District General Hospital

• Wathupitiwala Base Hospital

• Kiribathgoda Base Hospital

• Minuwangoda Base Hospital

• Mirigama Base Hospital

Kalutara District

• Kalutara District General Hospital

• Panadura Base Hospital

• Pimbura Base Hospital

• Horana Base Hospital

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.